Raipur diary

Raipur authorities promote rooftop farming

Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) launched an initiative to promote organic farming on the rooftops of houses at a time when rapid urbanisation has led to a rise in built-up areas. It has appealed to all residents of the city to develop a habit of framing on their rooftops. Mayor Aijaz Dhebar, corporators and horticulturists joined the initiative. “If we succeed in convincing more people to practice rooftop farming in future, we can also improve the air quality, grow vegetables and other organic food on the terrace,” the mayor said. Raipur looks forward to getting fresh fruits cultivated on rooftops, the mayor said.

Pitch for better communication in public relations

Dr S Bharatidasan, who took over as the new chief executive officer and commissioner of public relations of Chhattisgarh insisted on channelising efforts towards better public relations strategies and ensuring effective communication on issues that are relevant to the public. The focus should be to act as a source of authentic content and spreading awareness of contemporary relevance through the media while securing objective feedback. Bharatidasan has also been given key responsibility as special secretary to the chief minister, secretary (agriculture) and nodal officer of the government’s flagship Narva, Ghurva, Garuva, Baadi and Gaudhan Nyay Yojana intended to revive the rural economy and income. He had earlier served as the Collector of Raipur.

Activists oppose painting of trees

The unrestrained exercises by authorities in Chhattisgarh to paint the trees has invited the wrath of environmentalists who asserted such practice besides causing irreparable damages might even result in the death of the plant. The government departments continuing the activity as beautification drive to colour the trunk and bark of trees with chemical paints have created apprehension among the experts on plant life. The activists expressed concerns that routine painting of the trees might cause damage to the tissues and cells of plants.

State set to organise virtual yoga marathon

The state is gearing up to organise Virtual Yoga Marathon on the Seventh International Yoga Day on June 21. The event will be organised over social media platforms due to the pandemic. The positive effects of yoga on health, relieving stress and boosting immunity wil be highlighted as the nation continues to battle Covid-19. So far, more than two lakh people have registered to take part in the event. All registered participants will get a digital certificate. Moreover, the first 100 registrations from each district will be given a T-shirt, the Chhattisgarh Yoga Commission said. The people will join the event online from the comfort of their homes.

