Sachin Pilot loyalist MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma praises Rajasthan CM Gehlot's leadership

Sharma was among 19 Congress MLAs, including Pilot, who had rebelled against CM Gehlot in July last year and went to Manesar.

Published: 15th June 2021 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot

Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, who was with dissident leader Sachin Pilot during his rebellion against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last year, on Tuesday expressed faith in the CM's leadership.

"I consider Sachin Pilot as my leader. Ashok Gehlot is above him. He is the chief minister so he will have to be considered as the leader, even Sachin will also have to consider him as the leader," he told reporters at his residence in Jaipur.

The remarks come amid rumblings in the Pilot camp over the "delay" in meeting the demands of the faction made last year.

The Sardarshahar (Churu) MLA said he went to Manesar last year in support of then deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot because his work was not being done by the state government but now the work in his constituency is being done.

Sharma is the third Pilot loyalist after Virat Nagar MLA Indraj Gurjar and Karauli MLA P R Meena who have praised Gehlot for work done in their constituencies in the recent days.

They were accused of attempting to topple the state government.

