Sukhbir Singh Badal detained by police amid protest by SAD-BSP workers outside CM Amarinder Singh's house 

It was the first joint protest of the SAD and BSP, days after both the parties had stitched an alliance for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

Published: 15th June 2021 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

SAD & BSP workers hit by a water cannon during their protest demanding arrest of Health Minister Balbir Singh

Police used water cannons when protesters tried to cross the second layer of barricades. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MOHALI: Police on Tuesday used water cannons to disperse Shiromani Akali Dal and BSP leaders and workers when they were forcing their way to 'gherao' the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here.

Protesters led by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal were shouting slogans against the Congress-led government over several issues including irregularities in the purchase of Fateh kits and alleged diversion of COVID-19 vaccine doses to private hospitals.

It was the first joint protest of the SAD and BSP, days after both the parties had stitched an alliance for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

BSP state president Jasbir Singh Garhi was also present at the protest.

Several Akali leaders, including Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia, were detained by police.

Police personnel were deployed in strength and multi-layered barricades were put up on the road leading to the Chief Minister's residence.

The SAD and BSP had planned to 'gherao' the CM's residence at Siswan in Mohali.

Initially, scores of Akali and BSP protesters forced their way through the first layer of barricades.

Police used water cannons when protesters tried to cross the second layer of barricades.

In the melee, turbans of several protesters were tossed aside as police resorted to water cannons. Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh was also present at the spot.

Earlier, addressing the workers, SAD chief Badal slammed the state government over the issue of alleged irregularities in the purchase of Fateh kits and alleged diversion of vaccine doses to private hospitals.

A 'Fateh kit' contains a pulse oximeter, thermometer, face masks, a steamer, sanitiser, Vitamin-C and zinc tablets and some other medicines for COVID-19 patients.

