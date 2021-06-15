STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ten held in Rajasthan for lynching man over suspicion of cow smuggling

A 25-year-old man was beaten to death and another seriously injured when a mob attacked them in Chittorgarh district while they were taking three oxen to MP for farming purpose.

Published: 15th June 2021 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

cow smuggling, cattle, lynching

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAIPUR: Ten persons have been arrested for allegedly lynching a man on suspicion of cow smuggling, police said on Tuesday.

A 25-year-old man was beaten to death and another seriously injured when a mob attacked them in Chittorgarh district on Sunday night while they were taking three oxen to Madhya Pradesh for farming purpose.

"A case was registered against 19 persons and 10 of them have been arrested so far," Circle Officer, Begun Rajendra Jain said.

They were arrested on Monday night.

He said the accused are local villagers, who on preliminary probe said that some people informed that cows were being smuggled and everyone started chasing the pick-up van.

"When the vehicle was stopped, the mob thrashed them. Babu Bhil and Pintu Bhil were rushed to a hospital in critical condition where Babu Bhil succumbed to injuries," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan mob lynching cow smuggling Rajasthan
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp