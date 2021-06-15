Ten held in Rajasthan for lynching man over suspicion of cow smuggling

By PTI

JAIPUR: Ten persons have been arrested for allegedly lynching a man on suspicion of cow smuggling, police said on Tuesday.

A 25-year-old man was beaten to death and another seriously injured when a mob attacked them in Chittorgarh district on Sunday night while they were taking three oxen to Madhya Pradesh for farming purpose.

"A case was registered against 19 persons and 10 of them have been arrested so far," Circle Officer, Begun Rajendra Jain said.

They were arrested on Monday night.

He said the accused are local villagers, who on preliminary probe said that some people informed that cows were being smuggled and everyone started chasing the pick-up van.

"When the vehicle was stopped, the mob thrashed them. Babu Bhil and Pintu Bhil were rushed to a hospital in critical condition where Babu Bhil succumbed to injuries," he said.