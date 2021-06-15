STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Twelve Faridabad cops booked over death of 24-year old man after kin allege assault in police custody

In a complaint to Nuh Police, Junaid's family has alleged that Faridabad Police had kept him in custody on the night of May 31 and allegedly beat him before he was released on June 1.

By PTI

NUH: Twelve Faridabad Police personnel have been booked after the family of a 24-year-old man alleged that he was assaulted in police custody leading to his death, police said on Tuesday.

While the FIR names station house officer, two sub-inspectors, two assistant sub-inspectors and two head constables, other five personnel of the cybercrime police station have not been identified.

In a complaint to Nuh Police, Junaid's family has alleged that Faridabad Police had kept him in custody on the night of May 31 and allegedly beat him before he was released on June 1.

Junaid, who had been picked up by Faridabad Police along with some others in a cybercrime case, died on June 11.

His family alleged that he bore several injuries on his body when he returned home on June 1.

He was taken to a doctor but after his condition deteriorated, the family decided to take him to a hospital in Hodal on June 11.

He died on the way, according to the complaint.

Nuh Police, on the complaint of Junaid's mother, on Sunday registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) against station house officer, two sub-inspectors, two assistant sub-inspectors and two head constables, police said here on Monday.

The FIR also includes five other unnamed police personnel of Faridabad Police from the cybercrime police station, they added.

"The viscera of the deceased has been sent to a laboratory to ascertain the cause of the death. The report is awaited," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Punhana, Shamsher Singh said.

He said further investigations are under progress.

Faridabad Police have denied the allegations of torture of the man in its custody.

Junaid, along with five others, had been taken into custody in connection with a financial fraud case. While one among them was arrested, others including Junaid were released, according to police.

However, Junaid's family has alleged that he was returning from a wedding in the evening on May 31 along with five others when Faridabad cybercrime police station personnel allegedly intercepted them and took them to the police station where he was beaten up while in custody It also alleged that said that on June 1 Junaid's brother had gone to the police station to get him released, but he was made to sign on several blank papers there.

Villagers and family of Junaid had held a protest near his Bichhor village here on Saturday during which some protesters had allegedly pelted stones at police personnel and damaged a police vehicle.

