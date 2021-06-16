STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Community radio set to operate from early 2022 in Ladakh

The community radio network will transmit to the whole of Ladakh and will be utilized largely in the field of education and disaster management, officials said.

Published: 16th June 2021 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

LEH: A community radio is all set to operate in the Union Territory of Ladakh from early 2022, officials said on Wednesday.

Umang Narula, Advisor to Ladakh Lieutenant Governor, chaired a meeting to review the implementation strategy for setting up the community radio network in the UT.

To cater maximum area of Ladakh, a network of transmission sites will be activated for radio setup, the officials said.

The community radio network will transmit to the whole of Ladakh and will be utilized largely in the field of education and disaster management, they said.

There will be one central studio and 48 transmission locations with priority to transmit signal to the unconnected areas of Ladakh, they said.

The Education Department will be the licensee and will have various licensee schools across Ladakh from where transmissions will happen, they said, adding the project is being implemented by the Information Technology Department, Ladakh.

The advisor directed the IT Department to also have a robust maintenance contract in place for ensuring regular maintenance and upkeep of the network for the coming five years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
community radio Ladakh community radio
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp