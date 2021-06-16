STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covaxin recipient students being considered as unvaccinated by foreign varsities: ABVP tells Vardhan

They also drew his attention towards those students below the age of 18 years who have got admission in foreign varsities but do not fall within the vaccination bracket.

Published: 16th June 2021

Union Minister for Health, Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister for Health, Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has submitted a memorandum to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan drawing his attention to the fact that those students who have been inoculated with Covaxin are being treated as 'unvaccinated' by foreign universities.

Many countries, including the US and European countries, are treating Indian students vaccinated with Covaxin as 'unvaccinated', the memorandum said.

"Such treatment is a source of grave inconvenience and academic loss to the Indian students," it said. Apart from this, many higher secondary students apply for admissions to foreign universities.

Students aged below 18 who have passed SAT for admissions to American or British Universities have not yet been covered under the vaccination policy, which makes them prone to academic loss, it added.

ABVP National Secretary Sushri Nidhi Tripathi said, "Looking at the uncertainty and the gravity of the situation, the ABVP has requested the Union minister of Health and Family Welfare to look into and resolve the issues faced by the students who wish to study abroad."

"We have also requested the minister to issue a statement with regards to the same at the earliest, so that the concerns of students and their parents are addressed. We have also requested the government to try and end the impasse with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international organisations," he said.

