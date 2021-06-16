STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat shocker: Teenage tribal couple thrashed for eloping; 3 held after video went viral

The couple who had eloped were traced by family members of the girl who brought the duo to the village and thrashed them.

Published: 16th June 2021 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By PTI

CHHOTAUDEPUR: A young tribal couple from a remote village in Gujarat's Chhotaudepur district was allegedly thrashed with sticks for eloping by five men, including family members of the teenage girl, in the presence of villagers, police said on Wednesday, adding three accused were arrested.

The incident, which occurred in Dhada village under the Rangpur police station in Chhotaudepur district on Monday, caught the attention of the police after a video of the brutal assault went viral on social media.

"A team of Rangpur police rushed to the village on Wednesday and arrested three members of the girl's family after registering an FIR for assault and rioting against six persons, including an unidentified person who recorded the video and circulated it," Rangpur police inspector N M Bhuriya told reporters.

As the young victims, both 19-year-old, belonging to a tribal community are in love, they eloped together on Monday and hid in the nearby forests, Bhuriya said.

"However, they were traced by family members of the girl who brought the duo to the village and thrashed them. A person shot the clip and circulated it. We have lodged an FIR against six men based on a complaint given by the teenage boy's grandfather. Three accused were already arrested," he said.

In the video, two men, armed with sticks, can be seen hitting the teenage boy who was tied to an electricity pole.

Then, one of the men brings the girl near the pole and hits her with a stick repeatedly in the presence of some villagers.

The arrested trio included the girl's uncle, her brother and a distant relative.

Three others are yet to be nabbed, said the police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
teenage couple thrashed Gujarat couple thrashed
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp