STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India, Sri Lanka to scale up the genome surveillance for SARS-CoV-2

MicroLabs set up in tier 2 and tier 3 cities will be supported by the existing MegaLabs. 

Published: 16th June 2021 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Image for representation (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A consortium of researchers from India and Sri Lanka will work to scale up the genome surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 in the two countries with a network of satellite MicroLabs in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

The evolution of new and more transmissible variants of SARS-CoV-2, their faster spread and impact on the effectiveness of the approved diagnostic tests and vaccines against COVID-19, has been a big concern. These variants also pose a risk to the success of the global pandemic response efforts. 

Funding for the researchers' consortium led by CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB), India, and the University of Colombo, Sri Lanka is being provided by the Wellcome Trust. 

ALSO READ | Now, India is 14th most charitable country, says World Giving Index 2021

Researchers from India and Sri Lanka will leverage the funding to strengthen the genomic surveillance and epidemiology capacity in the two countries by setting up an integrated, scalable hub-and-spoke model of distributed clusters of sequencing.

MicroLabs set up in tier 2 and tier 3 cities will be supported by the existing MegaLabs. 

"This model will reduce the time from getting a positive test to sequence, as well as time from sequence to public data deposit. Such an outcome, in turn, will enable researchers to use the data for improving diagnostics, vaccines, and therapeutics and help relevant authorities to frame appropriate health policy decisions on time," said the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India. 

The research consortium will also establish technical coordination with WHO-SEARO's regional reference lab for genomic sequencing to streamline the terms of engagement and ensure overall synchronization. In addition, standardized lab skills and training curriculum would be designed to help build the capacity of researchers and partners in both countries.

"I estimate that we can shave three weeks off current timelines by establishing large, high-throughput sequencing hubs, alongside smaller, distributed 'spokes' that perform rapid but low-throughput sequencing, and by improving logistics for integrating results from samples with clinical data," wrote Dr Anurag Agrawal, Director, CSIR-IGIB in the Nature journal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp