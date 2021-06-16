STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ladakh records 38 fresh Covid cases, one more death

According to the officials, the number of active cases in Ladakh came down to 552 -- 410 in Leh and 142 in Kargil.

Published: 16th June 2021 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at city railway station in Bengaluru

Representational image (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

LEH: Ladakh's COVID-19 caseload surged to 19,649 on Wednesday with 38 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 199 as one more person succumbed to the viral disease, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 21 were reported from Leh district and 17 from Kargil district, they said. The latest fatality was reported from Kargil, the officials said. Of the total 199 deaths in the union territory, 143 were reported from Leh and 56 from Kargil, they said.

According to the officials, the number of active cases in Ladakh came down to 552 -- 410 in Leh and 142 in Kargil.

As many as 57 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals the previous day after recovering from the infection.

With this, the number of cured persons has increased to 18,898, which accounts for 96 per cent of the total cases, the officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ladakh COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic lockdown
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp