‘Missing’ list of Maharashtra MLC nominees with Governor

Published: 16th June 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The list of 12 names approved by Maharashtra cabinet for appointment to the Legislative Council and sent to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for approval was pending with the Governor himself, reply to a query filed under the Right to Information Act (RTI) has revealed.

In reply to the application he had filed on April 22 seeking information from the governor’s secretariat, RTI activist Anil Galgali was informed that the list submitted by the cabinet was not available. However, during the hearing of the appeal filed by Galgali, he was informed that the list was kept by the governor himself at the Raj Bhavan secretariat.  

The activist was told that more information about this would be available only after the governor takes a decision on the matter. 

The hearing was conducted on June 15 by Prachi Jambhekar, Deputy Secretary to the Governor. “The governor has the complete file, including the list and information will be made available once the decision is taken, Prachi Jambhekar told us. She further said that at present, this matter is sub judice. So, they have to take legal advice before they supply the information,” Galgali said.

The MVA government and the governor have been at loggerheads over the appointments of the MLCs with the former accusing Koshyari of sitting on the file. Last month, the Bombay HC had sought a response from the Maharashtra government and Secretary to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari regarding the decision on the MLCs.

