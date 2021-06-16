STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NE Delhi riots conspiracy case: Here are High Court's significant observations

Rules invoking stringent UAPA against them in connection with the Delhi riots was illegal

Published: 16th June 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Faulting the state for blurring the line between the right to protest and a terrorist activity in order to suppress dissent, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a couple of activists and a student, who were arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the northeast Delhi riots in February last year.

A bench of justices Siddhartha Mridul and Anup J Bhambhani granted bail to Pinjra Tod activists Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal and Jamia Milia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha in three separate verdicts. Over a year after they were arrested, all three can expect to be free on bail.

ALSO READ | Activists, experts welcome release of Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, Asif Iqbal Tanha

While Kalita was booked in four cases, Narwal had three FIRs registered against her. They already have bail in all the other cases. The UAPA case against them pertains to the larger conspiracy angle behind the riots, being probed by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell. 

“We are constrained to say, that it appears, that in its anxiety to suppress dissent and in the morbid fear that matters may get out of hand, the State has blurred the line between the constitutionally guaranteed ‘right to protest’ and ‘terrorist activity’,” the order  said. Reacting to the high court order, Delhi Police said it will  file a Special Leave Petition against it in the Supreme Court.

Significant observations:

Peaceful protest without use of arms
Stressing that the right to peacefully protest without arms is a fundamental right, the court said, “Considering, however, that the right to protest is a fundamental right that flows from the Constitutionally guaranteed right to assemble peaceably and without arms enshrined in Article 19(1)(b) of our Constitution, surely the right to protest is not outlawed and cannot be termed as a ‘terrorist act’ within the meaning of the UAPA, unless of course the ingredients of the offences under sections 15, 17 and/or 18 of the UAPA are clearly discernible from the factual allegations contained in chargesheet and the material filed therewith.”

Ambit of the ‘terrorist act’ phrase
The court said the phrase ‘terrorist act’ under UAPA could not be permitted to be applied in a cavalier manner to criminal acts or omissions that fall squarely within the definition of conventional offences as defined under the Indian Penal Code. “Even if we assume for the sake of argument, without expressing any view thereon, that in the present case inflammatory speeches, chakka jams, instigation of women protesters and other actions, to which the appellant is alleged to have been party, crossed the line of peaceful protests permissible under our Constitutional guarantee, that, however, would yet not amount to commission of a ‘terrorist act’ or a ‘conspiracy’ or an ‘act preparatory’ to the commission of a terrorist act as understood under the UAPA,” the bench said. 
 

TAGS
Delhi High Court UAPA Natasha Narwal Devangana Kalita Asif Iqbal Tanha Delhi Police north east Delhi riots Delhi Riots
