Clash breaks out between Sena, BJP workers in Mumbai over Ayodhya land deal 'scam'

The trouble started after the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha took out a protest march towards Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar, the Sena's headquarters.

Published: 16th June 2021 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

BJP youth wing protest in Mumbai . (Photo | Twitter/Mumbai BJP)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A scuffle broke out between BJP and Sena workers at Shiv Sena Bhawan in Dadar on Wednesday over allegations against the saffron party's connection in the alleged irregularity in the purchase of land at Ayodhya by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trus

BJP accused Shiv Sena of hurting the sentiments of Hindu community by making allegations against the Ram Temple Trust’s land deal.

It was alleged that the temple trust bought the land for over Rs 18 crore from people who purchased it for just Rs 2 crore -- just minutes before.

BJP workers organised a 'Phatkar Morcha' against Shiv Sena for their recent comments in the party's mouthpiece 'Saamana' about the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple construction scam.

Senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar claimed that Sena workers assaulted BJP workers despite them holding peaceful protests.

ALSO READ | Opposition calls Ayodhya land deal 'scam'; Ram temple trust says committed to 'full transparency'

"Our party workers had taken permission from the police for this peaceful protest at Sena Bhavan, but the Sena workers cowardly attacked our workers, mainly women workers. The protest was over when this attack took place. We will not tolerate this and a strong reply will be given to them," Shelar asserted.

At least 40 Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists have been detained after a scuffle broke out between BJYM and Shiv Sena supporters in Dadar on Wednesday afternoon.

BJYM workers have alleged that the Shiv Sena workers who were already present at the spot assaulted them.

Shelar said, Sena was once proud of the demolition of the Babri mosque, but now for political reasons it is defaming Lord Ram.

"Sonia or Vadra (Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra) have now become Sena'sdeities," he said, takign a swipe at the alliance with the Congress in Maharashtra.

Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar said, "We were first told that BJP workers were coming to protest, later we learnt that they are coming to vandalise the Sena Bhavan. So we stopped them before they could reach near it."

​An FIR was being registered, said an officer of Mahim police station.

