Srinagar diary

Farmers of the Union Territory would be the first to get Liquid Nano Urea. The fertiliser is touted to enhance yield and protect crops from seasonal damage, while maintaining the soil quality.

Vehicles bought outside UT must be re-registered 
J&K Transport Department has directed all RTOs and ARTOs to comply with the provisions of amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, other relevant rules and not allow any vehicle with outside numbers to ply in J&K without re-registration. “It has been observed that many vehicles registered outside J&K have been purchased by J&K residents, violating the explicit provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989,” read a circular issued by Commissioner Secretary to Government, Transport department. It said there is a high probability of such vehicles being used for unlawful activities

J&K farmers to get first tranche of Liquid Nano Urea
Farmers of the Union Territory would be the first to get Liquid Nano Urea. The fertiliser is touted to enhance yield and protect crops from seasonal damage, while maintaining the soil quality. About 15,000 bottles of Liquid Nano Urea have been dispatched to J&K from Kalol, Gujarat. Of the 15,000 bottles, 7,500 will be distributed among farmers of Jammu, while the remainder would go to Kashmir. The total consignment is equivalent to 675 metric tonnes of conventional urea. About 70% of the population of J&K is dependent on agriculture for livelihood. Liquid Nano Urea is likely to bring down the cost of farming as one bottle costs 10% lesser than a 45 kg of urea bag. Since Nano Urea does not require subsidy, the government will save about Rs 27,000 crore that can be used to offset the farmers’ input cost

No let up in protocol until vaccination speeds up
Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, has said no containment zone in the district shall be de-notified till vaccination reaches satisfactory level. Srinagar has been the worst-hit Covid district and recorded a total of 68,228 Covid-19 positive cases, of which 65,220 patients have recovered so far, while 2,194 Covid-19 positive cases are active in the district. About 3,04,672 people in Srinagar have been so far administered jabs. The administration organised anti-Covid vaccination melas in coordination with trade bodies and civil Society members in some prime locations in Srinagar. During the vaccination melas, general public, traders, transporters, street vendors and shopkeepers were inoculated

Hosps can resume elective surgeries
As both Covid infection cases and deaths have witnessed a major dip in Jammu and Kashmir, the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir, ordered resumption of elective surgeries in all hospitals suspended after outbreak of second Covid-19 wave. An order issued by Director Health, Kashmir, directed all heads of the institutions to resume elective surgeries in non-Covid hospitals. J&K on Sunday recorded a major dip in Covid cases and deaths. Only nine deaths and 599 Covid cases were reported in J&K on Sunday, which is the lowest in the last few months 

