TRAI launches TV Channel Selector web portal for people to check, modify subscription 

The portal will help subscribers "get optimised solutions and the best combination of user selected channels/bouquets in same or less price".

Published: 16th June 2021 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 07:08 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday launched a TV Channel Selector web portal on Wednesday for consumers who could not access its mobile phone app of the same name due to lack of a smartphone.

The TV Channel Selector App for smartphone was launched on June 25 last year that enabled users to check their subscription, modify it, view all channels provided by their cable operators and choose channels of interest.

"TRAI has now developed TV Channel Selector web portal also to facilitate subscribers who don't own smart phone or wish to use web browsers. The prominent feature of both app and portal is optimisation of the subscription before it is sent to the DTH /cable operator, so that subscribers can get the best value for money," the authority said in its notification.

It also said the portal has all the existing features of the app along with download facility and will help subscribers to check their own subscription, view all channels and bouquets provided by their DTH and cable operators, and choose only channels of interest and remove the unwanted ones.

The portal will help subscribers "get optimised solutions and the best combination of user selected channels/bouquets in same or less price".

TRAI said the portal will help subscribers modify their subscription, check real time status of subscription request, add channels in the applicable NCF (network capacity fee) and download and print current subscription.

"The users may provide feedback by clocking the 'Feedback' option available on the issue/feedback menu on the portal. Both the TV Channel Selector app and portal are presently functional with 16 DTH and cable operators. However, efforts are being made to integrate other service providers whose system are capable to communicate through API (Application Program Interface) with this platform," TRAI said.

