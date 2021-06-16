STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Working population, elders most infected by coronavirus surge in Maharashtra

Data from the Maharashtra health department has revealed that the people in the 41-50 age group comprising 8.45% of the population was infected the most at 17.99%.

Published: 16th June 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Women take the jabs at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on Tuesday | Pti

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Data from the Maharashtra health department has revealed that the people in the 41-50 age group comprising 8.45% of the population was infected the most at 17.99%. Children up to 10 years of age were infected at 3.12% of their population share. The percentage of infection among senior citizens in the age group of 61-70 years was 9.60 %.

The state has a total progressive 59,17,672 Covid cases reported against its 11.19 crore population. The mortality figure is 1,11,104, which is 1.88% against India’s 1.27 %. Punjab still reports the highest 2.65% mortality, following 2.06 % in Uttarakhand, 1.92% in Nagaland. Thus Maharashtra is fourth on the mortality front.

The population data also reveals that in Maharashtra, the aged population (those in the 60-110-year group) has increased to 45%. The children’s population is 0.86% of the total count while the working population those between 30 years and 60 years is around 25% across the state.

There are 1,47,354 active positive cases in the state. The highest cases — 19,047 – were reported from Pune, 18,205 in Mumbai, 15,696 cases in Thane, 15,156 cases in Kolhapur and 6,261 in Nagpur. The high positivity is still reported in western Maharashtra and the Konkan region.

Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said the pandemic situation in the state was under control, though some districts were still reporting a high positivity rate. “If the situation does not improve, then the government would have to re-impose the stringent restrictions,” Wadettiwar said. 

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 9,350 new coronavirus cases, up from 8,129 a day ago, taking its tally to 59,24,773, while 388 more deaths pushed the toll to 1,14,154, the state health department said. The state’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 95.69 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 1.93 per cent, it said. As many as 15,176 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 56,69,179, the statement from the health department added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Maharashtra coronavirus Coronavirus
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp