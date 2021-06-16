Working population, elders most infected by coronavirus surge in Maharashtra

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Data from the Maharashtra health department has revealed that the people in the 41-50 age group comprising 8.45% of the population was infected the most at 17.99%. Children up to 10 years of age were infected at 3.12% of their population share. The percentage of infection among senior citizens in the age group of 61-70 years was 9.60 %.

The state has a total progressive 59,17,672 Covid cases reported against its 11.19 crore population. The mortality figure is 1,11,104, which is 1.88% against India’s 1.27 %. Punjab still reports the highest 2.65% mortality, following 2.06 % in Uttarakhand, 1.92% in Nagaland. Thus Maharashtra is fourth on the mortality front.

The population data also reveals that in Maharashtra, the aged population (those in the 60-110-year group) has increased to 45%. The children’s population is 0.86% of the total count while the working population those between 30 years and 60 years is around 25% across the state.

There are 1,47,354 active positive cases in the state. The highest cases — 19,047 – were reported from Pune, 18,205 in Mumbai, 15,696 cases in Thane, 15,156 cases in Kolhapur and 6,261 in Nagpur. The high positivity is still reported in western Maharashtra and the Konkan region.

Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said the pandemic situation in the state was under control, though some districts were still reporting a high positivity rate. “If the situation does not improve, then the government would have to re-impose the stringent restrictions,” Wadettiwar said.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 9,350 new coronavirus cases, up from 8,129 a day ago, taking its tally to 59,24,773, while 388 more deaths pushed the toll to 1,14,154, the state health department said. The state’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 95.69 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 1.93 per cent, it said. As many as 15,176 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 56,69,179, the statement from the health department added.