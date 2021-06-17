STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alarm bells ring in Meghalaya as 13 minors die of COVID-19 in one month

The government is also concerned over the rising number of cases being reported from rural areas (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The rising number of children’s deaths due to COVID-19 has become a major cause of concern for the Meghalaya government.

According to official records, 5,101 children (0-14 years) have tested positive in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. While 4,344 recovered, 17 perished including 13 in the past month.

Official sources said 2,950 children tested positive since May 15 and 2,821 recovered. Given the situation and the prediction that children will be affected most in the possible third wave, the state government is taking no chances.

The state’s Health Minister AL Hek told journalists on Wednesday that three prefab pediatric hospitals were coming up in the state. He said instructions had been passed on to the departments concerned to prepare well to be able to face any situation.

The government is also concerned over the rising number of cases being reported from rural areas.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the government would observe the situation and formulate strategies to ensure that the rural areas were equally prepared.

Last week, the Opposition Congress had advised the state to be cautious as more cases were being reported from rural areas.

Till Wednesday, the state recorded 43,254 COVID cases, including 758 deaths.

