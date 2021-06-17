Bhopal diary

Anuraag Singh By

Bus services to three states resume as curbs lifted

The MP government lifted the ban imposed on inter-state bus travel involving three states. Buses will now ply within MP and to adjoining UP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. The ban on movement of passenger buses to Maharashtra, however, will stay in place at least till June 22, transport sources said. Around two months back, the state had banned the passenger bus movement with the four adjoining states in view of the COVID pandemic surge. According to a government notification, gyms, malls, private and government offices will reopen from Wednesday. Offices will be allowed to reopen with 100% strength.

Tribal village logs 100% first dose of vaccine

Amid growing resistance to COVID vaccination in tribal areas, a Baiga and Gond tribes dominated village in Shahdol district has become the first village in MP to have administered first dose of the vaccine to all those aged above 18 years. Situated 8 km from district headquarters, Jamui is home to 3,180 people, out of which 1,855 are aged above 18 years. Guided by collector Satendra Singh, sarpanch Bhaiya Lal and deputy sarpanch Meenu Singh along with social workers busted myths about vaccination through door-to-door campaigns. Subsequently, the first dose of vaccine was given to all the adults. Covid-19 vaccination sessions were organised continuously from June 6 to June 12 at Sub Health Centre Jamui. Everyone’s efforts started getting success from the very first day itself.

Villagers being trained to avoid conflicts with wild tuskers

People from villages adjoining Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve are being trained to avoid man-elephant conflicts. The forest department and the Wildlife Trust of India have joined forces to train residents of 10 villages in avoiding conflict with wild tuskers. The efforts, include distribution of LED search torches among villagers and also creating groups on social media for timely information sharing about movement of elephants. Since April 2020, incidents of man-elephant conflicts have been on rise in MP forests adjoining Chhattisgarh.

Fund boost for Kadaknath chicken farming

The MP government will provide Rs 10 crore for growth of the farming of the famous Kadaknath chicken variety. As per animal husbandry department, the government focussed initiative will be zeroed on four West MP districts - Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar and Barwani. Youth will be encouraged and trained for Kadaknath farming and each youth will be provided with 100 vaccinated Kadaknath chicks and necessary medicines. The youth who subsequently do Kadaknath farming will be given the option to sell their produce in future to the government or in the open market.

