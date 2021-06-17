STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BSP chief Mayawati launches fresh attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Mayawati asserted that her party is getting only the right leaders to join the BSP and that Akhilesh has no longer has faith in his own local leaders.

Published: 17th June 2021 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday took a swipe at Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav, saying he was getting expelled and "ineffective" leaders from other parties to join his party just to remain in the news. This is the second consecutive day that Mayawati has targeted Yadav after five MLAs suspended by the BSP last year met the SP chief on Tuesday, triggering speculation that they may join his party.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "The condition of SP has become so bad that in order to remain in the media every day, even former MLAs and small workers of other parties, who have been expelled or have become ineffective in their areas, are being made to join the party by the SP chief himself many times."

She also charged that the SP chief has no longer has faith in his own local leaders. Mayawati asserted that her party is getting only the right leaders to join the BSP. "The local level leaders of the BSP have been continuously making only the right people of other parties, including the SP, join after investigation, this is well known," she said.

On Wednesday, Mayawati had said that the "Samajwadi Party, which is an expert in narrow politics of despicable manipulations, malice and casteism, is publicising through the media that some BSP MLAs are breaking away to join the SP. This is an intense illusion".

According to the statement issued by the SP on Wednesday Amar Pal Sharma, former BSP MLA from Sahibabad, had joined Yadav's party along with his supporters. The statement had also stated that leaders and workers of many other parties had taken membership of the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayawati Akhilesh Yadav BSP Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp