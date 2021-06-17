Jammu and Kashmir cop dies as terrorists open fire in Srinagar; search ops underway

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A policeman died on Thursday after terrorists opened fire in the downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police official said terrorists fired from close range towards police officer Javaid Ahmad near his residence at Saidpora, Eidgah area in downtown Srinagar on Thursday evening.

He said the cop received multiple bullet injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Immediately, police and CRPF men rushed to the area and launched a search operation to track down the terrorists responsible behind this attack.

No terrorist outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. Meanwhile, search operations are underway.

This is the second terrorist attack on police officials within a week.

Earlier on June 12, terrorists attacked a joint patrol party of police and CRPF in Sopore market in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

In the militant attack, two policemen and two civilians were killed and two policemen including a Sub Inspector and equal number of civilians injured.

The police had blamed Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists for the attack.