STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Leaders invited for talks as protest demanding Maratha quota begins

CM snubs Cong’s demand of reservation in promotions, move likely to strain Aghadi’s ties

Published: 17th June 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo| Twitter)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maratha quota issue is all set to heat up Maharashtra politics again as the community launched a state-wide agitation demanding reservation under the leadership of BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati. 

A silent sit-in protest was held at Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj memorial in Kolhapur on Wednesday that saw participation from MLAs and political leaders cutting across party lines. The state government, however, invited Sambhajiraje for a discussion with CM Uddhav Thackeray. Sambhajiraje, a direct descendant of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, welcomed the invite and said he and other leaders of the agitation may meet Thackeray in Mumbai on Friday.

Among the participants in the dharna were Kolhapur guardian minister and Congress leader Satej Patil, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and Shiv Sena MP from Kolhapur district Dhairyashil Mane.

The Supreme Court had earlier termed the Maratha quota announced by the state government as “unconstitutional”. However, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said Sambhajiraje was advised to discuss the quota issue with Thackeray instead of launching the agitation. Earlier this month, Thackeray had met PM Narendra Modi to discuss the matter. 

Meanwhile, Thackeray has ignored ally Congress’s demand by not implementing the reservation policy in promotions. This latest snub is likely to further strain the ties between the Congress and Shiv Sena. The CM cleared the promotions of 31 deputy secretaries without following the reservation policy. Out of 31 officers, 20 were from the general category.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole and other senior party leaders had met the CM to press for their demand. “Our party president Sonia Gandhi had also earlier written to Thackeray reminding him about the coalition dharma and asked to respect the common minimum agenda. Not implementing reservation in promotion policy means we are neglecting the rights of the reserved class,” a Congress leader said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maratha quota Maratha Reservation Sambhajiraje Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati Maharashtra
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp