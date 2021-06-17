STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: 12 cops injured as protest against road crash death turns violent, 43 arrested

Devikheda village residents Rajesh (32) and Vipin (25) died as the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a car in the City Kotwali police station area.

Published: 17th June 2021 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Police

Uttar Pradesh Police (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

UNNAO: Twelve police personnel were injured when people protesting over the death of two motorcycle riders in an accident pelted stones at them near a village here, officials said on Thursday.

Forty-three people have been arrested, and a case has been registered against 100 named and 250 unknown persons in connection with the violence that took place on Wednesday, the police said.

The road crash that led to the protest took place on Tuesday.

Devikheda village residents Rajesh (32) and Vipin (25) died as the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a car in the City Kotwali police station area, they said.

A day later, after the bodies were handed over to their families for last rites following a post-mortem examination, people of the village blocked the Unnao-Kanpur road near Akrampur to press for action against those responsible and compensation for the kin of the deceased, Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni said.

The protesters pelted stones at the sub-divisional magistrate and a police team sent there to pacify them, resulting in injuries to over 12 policemen, the SP said.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Range inspector general tweeted that Kotwali Sadar Inspector in-charge Dinesh Mishra, police outpost in-charge of Magarwara, and two constables have been suspended for laxity and incompetence.

A clarification has been sought from the CO City, and the investigation of entire case has been given to the Rae Bareli additional superintendent of police, the IG said.

According to local people, the police team was outnumbered and ill-equipped to handle the mob.

The situation came under control after additional forces arrived at the spot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh accident cops injured Unnao
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp