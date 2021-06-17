Uttar Pradesh: 12 cops injured as protest against road crash death turns violent, 43 arrested

By PTI

UNNAO: Twelve police personnel were injured when people protesting over the death of two motorcycle riders in an accident pelted stones at them near a village here, officials said on Thursday.

Forty-three people have been arrested, and a case has been registered against 100 named and 250 unknown persons in connection with the violence that took place on Wednesday, the police said.

The road crash that led to the protest took place on Tuesday.

Devikheda village residents Rajesh (32) and Vipin (25) died as the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a car in the City Kotwali police station area, they said.

A day later, after the bodies were handed over to their families for last rites following a post-mortem examination, people of the village blocked the Unnao-Kanpur road near Akrampur to press for action against those responsible and compensation for the kin of the deceased, Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni said.

The protesters pelted stones at the sub-divisional magistrate and a police team sent there to pacify them, resulting in injuries to over 12 policemen, the SP said.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Range inspector general tweeted that Kotwali Sadar Inspector in-charge Dinesh Mishra, police outpost in-charge of Magarwara, and two constables have been suspended for laxity and incompetence.

A clarification has been sought from the CO City, and the investigation of entire case has been given to the Rae Bareli additional superintendent of police, the IG said.

According to local people, the police team was outnumbered and ill-equipped to handle the mob.

The situation came under control after additional forces arrived at the spot.