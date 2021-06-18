Assam cancels Class 10, 12 board exams  

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Friday cancelled the Class 10 and 12 board exams in view of the Covid situation.



The decision, announced after a marathon meeting held with the officials of the Education Department and other stakeholders, followed the state Cabinet’s recommendation for the cancellation of the exams.



“To avoid exposing students to Covid, we have decided not to hold the board exams,” Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu told journalists.



The government will soon come up with an evaluation system and announce the results by the end of next month.



Recently, a group of students from the state had moved to the Supreme Court seeking the cancellation of the exams.