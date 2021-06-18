Bihar becomes first state to administer over 6 lakh COVID-19 jabs in single day

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar on Wednesday became the first state in the country to have administered a record number of jabs against COVID-19 in a single day.

A total number of 6,62,507 people of all age groups were vaccinated in the state on Wednesday.

Confirming this, Additional Chief Secretary of Health, Pratyay Amrit -- the man behind the successful turnaround in the control of pandemic, said: “Following the instructions of CM Nitish Kumar and Health Minister Mangal Pandey to ramp up vaccination, the health department created a record by vaccinating 6,62,507 people in a single day becoming the first state in the country to do so."

Providing a break-up of Wednesday figures, Amrit said: “East Champaran district administered the highest number of doses at 45,683, followed by 42,650 in Bhagalpur, 37,546 in Muzaffarpur, 33,812 in Madhubani, 32,120 in Patna and other districts".

He said that the government has set a target of vaccinating 6 crore people in the next six months starting from July.

He said that even across the flood-prone areas, the health department will continue inoculating the people through special arrangements in the days to come.

He added that 718 'Tikka express' vehicles in rural and 121 in urban areas are carrying out vaccinations against the Covid-19 on a mission mode.

He also said that the Aanganwadi and the ASHA health workers have already been trained in identifying the affected areas and take measures to control seasonal diseases like cold, cough, cold, diarrhea, and cholera in these places.



