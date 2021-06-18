STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar court orders FIR against 18 cops for looting ex- serviceman

FIR was filed against cops who had looted cash and jewellery, valued at more than Rs 50 lakh, from the house of a retired serviceman earlier this year.

Published: 18th June 2021 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

FIR logo, first information report

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: A court in this north Bihar town on Friday ordered that an FIR be lodged against 18 police personnel who had looted cash and jewellery, valued at more than Rs 50 lakh, from the house of a retired serviceman earlier this year.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Nayan Kumar passed the order on a petition filed by Haridwar Prasad Thakur, a resident of Rasulpur locality, who had prayed for directions to the police station concerned.

Thakur, who has served in the military, alleged that on February 22, the police personnel had barged into his home saying they were searchin every house in the vicinity as they had information about liquor stashed away in the locality.

Notably, Bihar has been a dry state for more than five years.

Sale and consumption of alcohol has been banned since April, 2016.

The petitioner had further alleged that when he demanded that the policemen produce the search warrant, they lost their cool and beat him up and also thrashed his son and daughter-in-law who tried to intervene.

He accused the policemen of snatching away Rs 49 lakh in cash which he had realized through a land deal and kept inside his home, besides jewellery worth more than Rs three lakh.

The court ordered that FIR be lodged under Section 395 (dacoity) against all the 18 police personnel, of whom 10 were unnamed in the petition.

Among those mentioned by name was the then in-charge of Karja police station Brij Kishore Bind, who is in jail and has been dismissed from service as he was, on a later date, found to be in possession of liquor by the district police chief.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp