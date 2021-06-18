STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP cites Modi government's decisions for Punjab to laud its spirit of 'cooperative federalism'

The government recently sanctioned medical oxygen plants for 41 locations in Punjab under the PM Cares Fund, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Published: 18th June 2021 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 06:33 PM

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a press conference in New Delhi, Friday, June 18, 2021.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a press conference in New Delhi, Friday, June 18, 2021. (Photo |PTI )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday highlighted a number of decisions taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for Punjab in the "true spirit of cooperative federalism" and attacked its rivals for their "falsification".

Addressing a press conference, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri targeted opposition parties, which have accused the government of overriding powers of states, and said "for anyone to suggest they have been short-changed or not given their legitimate share will be a falsification".

The government recently sanctioned medical oxygen plants for 41 locations in Punjab under the PM Cares Fund, he said.

He also took a swipe at the Congress government in Punjab over its alleged profiteering by selling its quota of Covid vaccines to private hospitals, and said it sparked conflicting statements from within the party.

"Congress leaders are not on the same page. Some of them think profite_ering on centrally supplied medicines is legitimate. The health minister of Punjab govt claimed he had nothing to do with this scam," Puri said.

Citing various decisions of the Modi government, he said it abolished a "blacklist" carrying names of 333 Sikhs, granted citizenship rights to thousands of Sikhs oppressed in different countries, ensured action in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, gave FCRA registration to Golden Temple to receive foreign donations, launched 14 trains to connect holy Sikh sites and gave GST exemption to langar services run by gurdwaras.

The list is long, he said, adding this is what Modi personally and his government have been doing for all states.

Noting that it was alleged that the minimum support price (MSP) for grains will be abolished and mandi system repealed when the government enacted three farm laws, he said the Centre in fact made record procurement and transferred tens of thousands of crores directly to bank accounts of farmers.

"Government has made it clear that if there are any doubts (regarding laws) we are ready to sit with you and are open to all suggestions. But template has to be benefit to farmers," Puri said.

He also demanded probe into crimes which have allegedly occurred at the sites of farmer protests.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra added that democracy has space for agitations not crime. 

