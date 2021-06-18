STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari submits petition to Bengal Speaker seeking Mukul Roy's disqualification as MLA

Earlier this month, Roy rejoined the TMC, of which he was once the second-in-command, following his three-and-a-half year-long stint in the BJP.

Published: 18th June 2021 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Leader of the opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday submitted a petition to Speaker Biman Banerjee seeking disqualification of Mukul Roy's membership in the House under the anti-defection law as he has recently crossed over from the BJP to the TMC, a senior leader in the saffron party said.

The TMC, in response, insisted that the opposition leader should request his father and parliamentarian Sisir Adhikari to lead by example, as he, too, switched over to the BJP from the Mamata Banerjee camp ahead of the assembly polls.

The speaker, when contacted, however, said he won't be able to say anything about the petition for now as he was yet to visit the Assembly.

"We have submitted a letter to the Speaker seeking disqualification of MLA Mukul Roy's membership in the House. He had won the election on a BJP ticket, but joined the TMC subsequently.

"Therefore, as per law, he should resign. We have requested the Speaker to look into the matter," saffron party MLA Manoj Tigga said.

Earlier this month, Roy rejoined the TMC, of which he was once the second-in-command, following his three-and-a-half year-long stint in the BJP.

He had contested the March-April assembly polls on a BJP ticket and bagged the Krishnanagar Uttar seat.

Adhikari, a few days ago, had met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to complain about Roy.

Takiing to Twitter, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, who had unsuccessfully contested the assembly election on a BJP ticket, said the law demands that he resign as MLA as he was elected on the BJP symbol.

"Last week Mukul Roy joined AITC in presence of @MamataOfficial. There was no ambiguity over his defection. Politics will take its course, but law demands he resign as MLA elected on BJP symbol. Let him follow his own course of resigning from Rajya Sabha in 2017 before joining BJP," Dasgupta tweeted.

Making light of BJP's assertions, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, said the leader of opposition should ask his father Sisir Adhikari, who joined the saffron camp in March, to "resign as our party MP before lecturing others".

Sharing a similar view, TMC Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said the BJP, which has formed government in other states by "poaching MLAs" from others parties, shouldn't be the one giving sermons on the anti-defection law.

"The TMC has not forced anyone to join the party, unlike the BJP. The BJP in other states have used every trick -- from threats to intimidation -- to poach MLAs of other parties," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suvendu Adhikari Mukul Roy TMC BJP West Bengal
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp