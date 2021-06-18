STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBSE says it will provide IT system to assist schools with tabulating class 12 results

The board exams for class 12, like class 10 earlier, have been cancelled this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday said that it will help schools in preparing class 12 results by providing an IT system that will be pre-populated with class 10 results and ease taulating the scores.

This comes a day after the board told the Supreme Court that it has decided to go for a '30:30:40 formula' — 30 per cent from Class 10 board, 30 per cent from Class 11 exam, and 40 per cent from Class 12 assessment — to tabulate Class 12 results this year.

The apex court okayed the marking scheme, and added there was no question of rolling back the decision of not holding exams due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

While releasing detailed criteria for evaluating the results, CBSE said that the final results wil be announced by July 31.

The board exams for class 12, like class 10 earlier, have been cancelled this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 14.5 lakh students had registered for CBSE class 12 board exams this year.

In a circular sent to states, the board said that an IT system is being developed in-house and will be made available to schools for easing down calculation work, reducing time taken and other hassles.

This system will also pre populate marks of class 10 of the students passed from CBSE and efforts will also be made to take other boards' class 10 result data, the board said.

CBSE also said that a portal will be made available for updation of information about class 10 roll number, board and year with a view to ensure correct data on June 21.

The circular also asked schools to provide class 10 and 11 theory marks and internal assessment results of class 12 in soft form. 

