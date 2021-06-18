Flexibility in CBSE Class XII internal exam weightage

Kanu Sarda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CBSE on Thursday gave flexibility to each school’s committee to decide the weightage of the Class XII internal exams for computing the final result of each student. “The committee of the school may decide the weightage to be given to each exam based on the credibility and reliability of the assessment,” the board’s affidavit said.

It added if a school’s committee thinks only pre-board exams may be taken into consideration, full weightage can be given to that component. If another school result committee thinks equal weightage can be given to pre-board and mid-term exams, they can to do so.

The bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said there was no question of rolling back the decision to not hold Class XII exams this year. “We have accepted the CBSE’s decision not to have the mandatory exams. There is no question of reviewing that order,” the bench told senior advocate Vikas Singh, who on behalf of a parents’ body, urged the court to permit holding of written examinations.

The court said it would take up the matter again on Monday to consider additional suggestions and it would hear petitions seeking cancellation of state board examinations for Class XII in Punjab, Assam, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh. Eighteen states have cancelled Class XII examinations and six have conducted them.

Computation of Class XI theory marks shall be on the basis of year-end final theory exam in respective subjects. Computation of Class X theory marks shall be based on average theory marks obtained by the student in the best three performing subjects out of the main five. This average will be uniformly awarded to all XII subjects based on theory weightage.

In case of students not able to meet the qualifying criteria, they will be placed in Essential Repeat or Compartment category. Students not satisfied with the result calculated based on the policy will be given an opportunity to appear in exams to be held later.