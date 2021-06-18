STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four Naxals arrested in security ops in Chhattisgarh

The arrested ultras Muchaki Motu alias Hurra was a janmilitia commander carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, and Muchaki Pandu, a DAKMS member, an official said.

Naxals

Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Four Naxals, one of them carrying a cash reward, were arrested in two separate operations in insurgency-hit Dantewada and Narayanpur districts of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

The police received information about the presence of around 30 to 40 armed ultras at Benapalli village under Aranpur police station limits in Dantewada, following which a police team was mobilised from Kamarguda Camp on Thursday, an official said.

As the team reached Benapalli, two suspected persons were trying to escape and were intercepted after a short chase, he said.

The arrested ultras Muchaki Motu alias Hurra was a janmilitia commander carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, and Muchaki Pandu, a DAKMS member, he said.

The police recovered a muzzle-loading gun and two detonators from the arrested cadres, who had been tasked with ensuring security to senior cadres, arranging food, gathering villagers for meetings and passing information about police movement.

In a similar development, a joint team of the District Force and District Reserve Group on Friday nabbed two ultras during a raid at Bhattbeda and Chote Tondebeda villages under Orcha police station in Narayanpur district.

The arrested cadres Maso alias Ranjeet Poyam (25) was the Bhattbeda deputy janmilitia commander and Mangtu Ram Kumeti (35), a janmilitia member, an official said.

During interrogation, the duo revealed that they were part of a Naxal team that had targeted the police in a forest close to Dongalputti village under Orcha police station on June 1, the official said.

