Guwahati diary

Himanta on desi site to interact in Assamese

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is using a desi social media platform to air personal opinions and make government-related announcements. “I am happy that the Koo app is available in Assamese after I joined it. The app has given an opportunity to the people of Assam to express their views in Assamese. I am looking forward to exchanging views with everyone on this platform,” Sarma tweeted. On June 8, he had made an appeal to people to join the Atmanirbhar award-winning micro-blogging platform. “Connect with me there for the latest updates and exclusive content,” he had written. Sarma tries to solve problems of people through social media.

IIT study on Virtual Water Flow for better policies

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT, Guwahati) have paved the way for better water management policies in India. They used ecological economics to study socio-political factors governing “Virtual Water Flow”, an emerging concept at the science-policy interface, with particular reference to India. Virtual Water (VW) is the water involved in the production and trade of food and non-food commodities and services. It is “invisible” water consumed throughout the lifecycle of the product or service. The concept of VW was conceived in the 1990s to understand how water-stressed countries could provide their people with essential items such as water-intensive products like food, clothing and shelter, which can define its trade characteristics.

Zoo animals in good spirits: Forest minister

No animal in the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden has been affected by the pandemic so far. To learn about their health condition, Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya visited the zoo last week. He said all animals and birds were healthy and in “good spirits”. The Minister also enquired about the health condition and wellbeing of zoo keepers. He thanked them for taking care of the animals during the pandemic. So far, 11 zookeepers have tested positive for Covid-19. The zoo has remained closed for visitors since April 28. Suklabaidya said the Guwahati zoo is following all Covid protocols.

Jumbo swallows helmet, video goes viral

A wild elephant, which strayed out of Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary on the city outskirts, swallowed a helmet. A two-wheeler was parked by the roadside with the helmet dangling from its handle. The jumbo stopped near the bike, grabbed the helmet and swallowed it before leaving. The incident came to the fore after a video had gone viral on social media. Experts say eating anything other than food can pose a serious health hazard. What happened to the elephant was not known. “The elephant eating a helmet show how habituated suburban giants are getting used to their surroundings,” said an elephant expert.

