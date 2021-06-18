STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Improved law and order, better farm returns will help Yogi’

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP is hopeful that the performance of CM Yogi Adityanath on law and order front and measures for small and marginal farmers will help the party in the Assembly elections next year, UP minister Suresh Rana said on Thursday.

“People are well aware of the law and order situation when the Samajwadi Party was in power. The state government led by Yogi Adityanath has ensured much improved law and order situations. The people in the state have a sense of security,” Rana told journalists through video conference.

He also stated that the BJP government has ensured record payments to sugarcane farmers. He also said small and marginal farmers have benefited from a number of measures taken by the central and the state governments in the recent years. 

Rana stressed that UP farmers unlike their counterparts in Punjab and Haryana have no issues with the central farm laws. “The procurements on MSPs have gone up along with the direct payment to the accounts of the farmers. This has contributed to the realisation of the remunerative prices for the farmers.” 
He claimed that the Yogi Adityanath government’s decisions have brought positive changes for sugarcane farmers and sugar industry in Uttar Pradesh.

“Along with giving a new flight to the dying sugar industry, the state government has turned the tables around by setting a new record of payment to sugarcane farmers,” said Rana. “So far, the state government has made a record payment of `1,37,518 crore to more than 45.44 lakh sugarcane farmers. This is twice what the BSP government and one and a half times more than the SP government had done for the sugarcane farmers.”

