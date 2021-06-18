STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MEA says Bill passed by Pakistan has shortcomings, urges review

India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for passing the International Court of Justice (Review & Reconsideration) Bill, 2020, with ‘shortcomings’ and urged Islamabad to address them.

Published: 18th June 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo | YouTube screen grab)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for passing the International Court of Justice (Review & Reconsideration) Bill, 2020, with ‘shortcomings’ and urged Islamabad to address them. The Bill was passed by Pakistan’s National Assembly last week and provides right to appeal to Indian death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav.

“The bill has a provision for inviting the municipal court to decide whether any prejudice has been caused to Jadhav on account of the failure to provide consular access in accordance with a verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ). We call upon Pakistan to take steps to address the shortcomings in the Bill,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. He  added a municipal court cannot be the arbiter of whether the state has fulfilled its obligation under international law.

Bagchi said the Bill further invites the municipal court to sit in appeal, as it were, over the judgement of the ICJ. Jadhav, a retired Navy officer, was arrested and sentenced to death by a Pakistani court on charges of espionage and terrorism. India approached ICJ for denial of consular access to Jadhav. The ICJ ruled in avour of India and directed Pakistan to make provisions for review of the sentence.

Afghanistan issue part of India-Qatar talks
India on Thursday confirmed that the Afghanistan issue was discussed between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and top Qatari leadership during his two visits to the Gulf nation. The Ministry of External Affairs said the leaders exchanged views on the Afghanistan situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kulbhushan Jadhav Pakistan MEA
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp