STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Navy divers continue operations to locate trapped miners in Meghalaya

The Navy sources said weather conditions and the physical conditions in the submerged zone of the mine have complicated the rescue operation.

Published: 18th June 2021 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

A 12-member Indian Navy diving team was pressed into action on 12th June to rescue the five miners.

A 12-member Indian Navy diving team was pressed into action on 12th June to rescue the five miners.

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Navy divers continued their search on Friday for missing miners trapped in a flooded coal mine located in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills. While the body of one miner was recovered on Thursday four are yet to be located.

Five miners were trapped after the mine got flooded on May 30 after a dynamite blast. Over 50 personnel from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force, District Disaster Response Force, Fire and Emergency Service and the police have been deployed at the site. 

A 12-member Indian Navy diving team was pressed into action on 12th June to rescue the five miners.

The Navy sources said weather conditions and the physical conditions in the submerged zone of the mine have complicated the rescue operation. 

"The current operation entails the Indian Navy divers to lower themselves and their specialised diving gear into an extremely narrow shaft to a depth of almost 400 feet and carry out diving up to further 100 feet, to search for trapped miners within a complicated interconnecting labyrinth of horizontal shafts, with barely enough space for a person to crawl."

ALSO READ | Device deployed by Navy in Meghalaya mine rescue effort detects two suspicious objects: Official

The situation is aggravated due to incessant rains and low visibility but the divers are still continuing on the sixth day keeping the trauma of the families in mind.

"The divers assiduously continue with the search operation with the hope that any light at the end of the tunnel will bring lasting solace and closure to the families."

Diving operations are further challenged by poor underwater visibility, unmapped shaft construction hazards, flotsam and falling debris. Further, diving for prolonged durations in low temperatures (3-5 degree Celsius) pose significant medical risks such as hypothermia.

“While the divers have specialised equipment such as the Diver Hand Held Navigation System (DHNS) for bottom-mapping of the mine-shaft, any technology can do little to ameliorate the raw, gut-wrenching adversity that such an operation entails." added a source.

It may be recalled that the Indian Navy had assisted in the rescue and recovery effort of 15 miners trapped in a mine in Ksan, Meghalaya under similar conditions, in December 2018.

There has been a blanket ban on rat-hole coal mining across Meghalaya since the 2014 order of the National Green Tribunal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
East jaintia hills Indian Navy Meghalaya Mine Rescue
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp