'No change of leadership in Karnataka': Veerashaiva Mahasabha backs Yediyurappa

DAVANGERE: The national president of Akhil Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha Dr Shamanur Shivashankarappa on Friday announced that the organisation stands in support of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, and said that there will be no change of leadership in the state.

Addressing reporters at Bakkeshwara Kalyana Mantapa, he said the Mahasabha will stand by Yediyurappa all the time. With Covid still prevailing, the chances of changing the CM is very bleak.

Dr Shamanur Shivashankarappa further said: "The Swamijis of the community have spoken in this regard and batted for the CM and we from Mahasabha too stand with Yediyurappa at the moment."

"My political allegiance and the allegiance of the Veerashiva Mahasabha are two different issues," said Shivashankarappa, who is the Congress MLA from Davangere (South).

The statement by Mahasabha at the moment has increased the strength of the Yediyurappa and has come as a shocker for the people who are trying to dislodge the CM from his chair.