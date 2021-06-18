STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pinarayi Vijayan, KK Shailaja to attend from India as global meet on vaccine internationalism begins on June 18

Participants are also likely to consider concrete proposals to pool technology, invoke patent waivers and invest in rapid production.

Published: 18th June 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

K K Shailaja with Pinarayi Vijayan | File pic

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A four-day summit by Progressive International for Covid-19 vaccine internationalism begins on Friday. It aims at ending “the pandemic as quickly as possible by securing vaccines for all”. The summit will bring together Global South governments, politicians, healthcare workers and vaccine manufacturers from over 20 countries, following criticism of the G7’s plan by the United Nations aid chief Mark Lowcock as “not serious” and lacking “necessary urgency.”

From India, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with former health minister of the state, KK Shailaja, representatives of ASHA workers  and vaccine maker Virchow Laboratories, which has a presence in over 100 countries, are participating in the summit. Vijayan is expected to tell the summit that public manufacturing capacity in the state, which has been hailed for its handling of the pandemic, stands ready to produce vaccines if it receives necessary transfers of technology.

With only 6.2% of the world population fully vaccinated and at the current rate, low-income countries waiting 57 years to be fully vaccinated the summit’s participants have pledged to seek speeding up of production, distribution, and delivery of vaccines. Participants are also likely to consider concrete proposals to pool technology, invoke patent waivers and invest in rapid production.

Representatives from the governments of Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, Cuba, Venezuela and the Kenyan county of Kisumu are set to be joined by four vaccine manufacturers. These include Fiocruz, the Brazilian manufacturer leading the nation’s vaccination drive, Virchow Laboratories, Biolyse, a Canadian firm seeking voluntary or compulsory licensing agreements, and BioFarmaCuba, Cuba’s state manufacturer.

Senior political leaders from around the world, including former leader of the UK Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn, former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, leader of the Colombian opposition Gustavo Petro and representatives from healthcare unions from the US, Brazil and India will take part in the meet.
The governments meeting at the summit will discuss a number of proposals which will include platform for sharing ongoing progress with candidates, trial protocols and data setting the stage for real transparency and allowing local manufacturers to produce the critical doses.

Sharing manufacturing capacity and investing in public industry, equipping factories to produce the vaccines required for domestic and Global South needs are on the discussion agenda. Summit coordinator and Progressive International cabinet member Varsha Gandikota-Nellutla said before the opening of the meet: “We have the capacity to end this pandemic, producing and distributing vaccines for all.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KK Shailaja Pinarayi Vijayan vaccine internationalism COVID vaccine vaccine summit
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp