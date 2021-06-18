STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

RS poll horse-trading case: Suspended ADG Anurag Gupta gets relief as Jharkhand HC stays his arrest

In a relief to Gupta, the court ordered not to arrest him till August 11, the next date of hearing in the case.

Published: 18th June 2021 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand High Court

Jharkhand High Court (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday stayed till August 11 the arrest of suspended Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Anurag Gupta, the main accused in the alleged horse-trading of MLAs in the Rajya Sabha elections held in 2016.

In a relief to Gupta, the court ordered not to arrest him till August 11, the next date of hearing in the case.

The order was given by a bench of Justice SK Dwivedi which also issued notice to the state government seeking its response in the matter.

The court, however, refused to halt the ongoing investigation against Gupta under Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act) as per the petition in this case and has given the agency the liberty to continue with its probe.

The suspended ADG has been charged with indulging in horse-trading of legislators in favour of a BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat from Jharkhand in 2016.

The then Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) president Babulal Marandi had lodged a complaitn with the Election Commissiuon in this regard.

An FIR was registered on March 29, 2018 on the instructions of the Election Commission on the basis of a CD in which bailable sections were imposed.

Gupta had filed a petition in the High Court challenging the addition of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act) in the case.

During the hearing, senior Supreme Court advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing on behalf of Gupta, said that the state government has given petition to add PC Act in this case with the intention of harassing Gupta.

The Crime Research Laboratory (Forensic Lab) did not find the CD to be completely accurate and demanded the original device.

Following the High Court order in February 2021, the original device has been sent to a forensic lab for testing.

Even before the report came from there, the research officer has applied in the lower court and demanded the addition of PC Act, the lawyer argued.

He said the provisions of CrPC have not been properly followed in this case and Gupta can be arrested anytime if PC Act is added.

Therefore his arrest should be stopped.

This was contended by the Advocate General of the state government, Rajiv Ranjan who said sufficient evidence has been found against them in the investigation, on the basis of which the research officer has applied in the court to add PC Act.

After this, the High Court stayed the arrest of Gupta till the next date of hearing, directing the state government to file a detailed reply in four weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand high court Anurag gupta Rajya Sabha elections horse trading Mlas horse trading
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp