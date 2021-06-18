STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Woman Naxal surrenders in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

The Naxal, identified as Karishma alias Savita Naroti, is a resident of Kanker in neighbouring state Chhattisgarh.

Published: 18th June 2021 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Naxals

Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NAGPUR: A 20-year-old woman Naxal, carrying a cash reward of Rs two lakh on her head, surrendered in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli on Friday, police said.

The Naxal, identified as Karishma alias Savita Naroti, is a resident of Kanker in neighbouring state Chhattisgarh.

She was a member of Chhatgaon Dalam and allegedly involved in some police-Naxal encounters, they said.

According to police, due to an effective anti-Naxal operation, 38 cadres have surrendered between 2019 and 2021, including two dalam commanders, 3 deputy dalam commanders and 28 dalam members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Naxal
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp