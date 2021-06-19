Bihar government extends 'Mukhya Mantri Udyaymi Yojna' scheme to all women and youth

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday launched two ambitious schemes christened as the 'Mukhya Mantri Yuva Udyaymi Yojna' and the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyami Yojna' to promote entrepreneurship among youth and women of all sections under the state's 'Mukhaya Mantri Udyami Yojna' scheme.

The schemes were promised by the chief minister during the 2020 Bihar elections in a bid to counter the RJD's poll plank on unemployment. During the polls, the chief minister had promised to extend the existing Rs 10 lakh financial assistance for entrepreneurship development to sections, if voted to power.

Earlier, 'the Mukhya Mantri Udyami Yojna' was started in 2018 and limited to the members of SC, ST and the extremely backward classes (EBCs).

From now on, youth and women-irrespective of caste and creed, wishing to start entrepreneurship, will get a loan of Rs 10 lakh, in which Rs 5 lakh would be a grant from the state government and the rest Rs 5 lakh will come as loan, refundable in 84 instalments.

"When women will work with men, there will be development. Under these two schemes now everyone eligible for youth and women get a major financial supports," CM Nitish Kumar said after launching the schemes.

He also launched a portal on which youth and women from all sections can register themselves for availing the loan from the government.

Outlining the benefits of these schemes, Kumar said: "Today, the income of every household has increased due to the increase in participation of women." He added that the state government has initiated a slew of schemes aimed at promoting economical empowerment among the women.