STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir police bust narco-terror module; 10 held with heroin worth Rs 45 crore, weapons

Ten Chinese grenades, four Chinese pistols along with as many magazines and 20 rounds were also recovered from their possession.

Published: 19th June 2021 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Heroin

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The police have busted a narco-terror module in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district and arrested 10 people with a huge quantity of heroin, worth Rs 45 crore, along with arms and ammunition, officials said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Baramulla district, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rayees Mohammad Bhat, said ten Chinese grenades, four Chinese pistols along with as many magazines and 20 rounds were also recovered from their possession.

"A big narco-terror module, which was operating from different places in the union territory as well outside it, was busted by arresting the ten people," the SSP said.

He said the police recovered 11 packets of heroin, weighing approximately nine kilograms, with a market value of Rs 45 crore.

Among the ten people, four were arrested from Jammu.

Three among the four were from Punjab, he said.

He said Rs 2.5 lakh cash and a cheque of Rs one lakh were also seized from the accused, Bhat said, adding that the police have also seized four vehicles used in the commission of the crime.

The senior police officer said it is a big catch and more arrests are expected.

He said the police has information that the narcotics reportedly came from across the border.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir narco terror module
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp