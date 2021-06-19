STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not against live-in-relationship, says Allahabad High Court

The High Court bench said this while hearing a plea seeking protection for a couple, who was into a live-in-relationship but married during the pendency of the petition.

Published: 19th June 2021 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

The petitioners had approached the HC on an apprehension that they might face harassment from their families. (File Photo)

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: In an observation, the Allahabad High Court said it is not against live-in-relationship but denied protection to a couple recently as one of the partners was married.

A Division Bench of Justices Kaushal Jayendra Thaker and Dinesh Pathak said this hearing a plea seeking protection for a couple, who was into a live-in-relationship but married during the pendency of the petition.

The High Court had earlier dismissed a plea filed by a married woman and her live-in partner.

The court also imposed a cost of Rs 5,000 on them, observing that the woman is already married and in live-in-relationship with another man, an act against the "mandate" of the Hindu Marriage Act.

While granting protection to the couple in the latest case, the court said, "We are not against live-in-relation."

Earlier, we rejected a plea as the protection was sought during subsistence of marriage of one of the petitioners, it said.

The court directed police to provide protection to the petitioners, saying they were in a live-in-relationship but subsequently married each other.

Hence, in view of the orders given by the apex court in the past, they are entitled to protection, the HC said.

The petitioners had approached the HC on an apprehension that they might face harassment from their families.

