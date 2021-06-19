STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Police officer manhandled by Army personnel in J&K's Poonch, FIR registered

The incident took place at Poshana when the Station House Officer of Rajouri Police station, Inspector Sameer Jilani, was travelling to Kashmir to visit his ailing mother, the officials said.

Published: 19th June 2021 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Police (Photo | PTI)

It said further investigation and legal proceedings are underway. (Representaional Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: A police officer was allegedly assaulted by some Army personnel at a checkpoint in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, following which an FIR was registered against them, officials said.

The incident took place at Poshana when the Station House Officer of Rajouri Police station, Inspector Sameer Jilani, was travelling to Kashmir to visit his ailing mother, the officials said.

They said Jilani was stopped by the Army personnel guarding the checkpoint on Mughal road, an alternative link connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with south Kashmir's Shopian district.

The soldiers allegedly pounced on the SHO who was in civvies when his private car passed by some waiting vehicles.

The SHO was allegedly roughed up despite having introduced himself as a police officer, the officials said.

"In connection with today's incident of manhandling of a police officer at Poshana check post on Mughal road, FIR No. 234/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Surankote against the said personnel," the police said in a statement.

It said further investigation and legal proceedings are underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp