Police officer manhandled by Army personnel in J&K's Poonch, FIR registered

JAMMU: A police officer was allegedly assaulted by some Army personnel at a checkpoint in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, following which an FIR was registered against them, officials said.

The incident took place at Poshana when the Station House Officer of Rajouri Police station, Inspector Sameer Jilani, was travelling to Kashmir to visit his ailing mother, the officials said.

They said Jilani was stopped by the Army personnel guarding the checkpoint on Mughal road, an alternative link connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with south Kashmir's Shopian district.

The soldiers allegedly pounced on the SHO who was in civvies when his private car passed by some waiting vehicles.

The SHO was allegedly roughed up despite having introduced himself as a police officer, the officials said.

"In connection with today's incident of manhandling of a police officer at Poshana check post on Mughal road, FIR No. 234/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Surankote against the said personnel," the police said in a statement.

It said further investigation and legal proceedings are underway.