Ranchi diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Nikki Pradhan, Salima Tete selected for Olympics

In yet another achievement for Jharkhand in the field of sports, Nikki Pradhan from Khunti and Salima Tete from Simdega have been selected in India’s Olympic women’s hockey team for Tokyo Olympics. Salima, who has lead the junior hockey team, is the second woman hockey player from the state to represent India at the Olympics, while Nikki will be the first hockey player from the state to represent the country in Olympics for the second consecutive time. Nikki is working as chief yardmaster in operations department of Ranchi Railway Division and Salima is a TTE in the commerce department of the railways.

Alternative livelihood for women engaged in booze biz

Phulo-Jhano Ashirwad Abhiyan, an aspirational scheme rolled out by CM Hemant Soren, is empowering women who were earlier involved in selling handia (local alcoholic drink) by helping them lead a respectful life through entrepreneurship. After proper counselling to these women, the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society has been providing them alternate livelihood opportunities. Within a year of the rollout of the scheme, more than 13,356 women have benefitted from the scheme and received loans to start a business of their own. Over 15,456 women across the state were identified by JSLPS. Within a year, 90 per cent of these women have been provided with an interest-free loan to be self-dependent and lead a respectful life after getting through proper counselling by experts, said an official.

State launches pneumococcal immunisation drive

The state’s first vaccination drive against pneumonia was launched by Health Minister Banna Gupta. The vaccine is supposed to act as a protective shield against Covid-19 among children. According to the minister, the vaccination drive against pneumonia will prove to be a milestone in the fight against Covid-19. By administering Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine to infants, children will get protected against pneumonia which causes fatal respiratory dysfunction, said the minister while launching the statewide programme.

XLRI outshines in Positive Impact Rating 2021

XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur has reached the top-most level five (Pioneering Business Schools) among 47 participating business schools located in four continents and 21 countries in the second edition of the Positive Impact Rating 2021. At the World Economic Forum in Lucerne-Burgenstock, Switzerland, the second edition of the Positive Impact Rating 2021 results were released on Thursday. XLRI is the only business school in the world to have moved up from Level 3 (progressing schools) to the topmost Level 5 (Pioneering Business Schools) within a year.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com