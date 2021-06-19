STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Renowned physicist Prof Dhiraj Bora passes away

He was the Vice-Chancellor of Assam Science & Technology University. He did his schooling at Daly College, Indore, and passed out in 1968.

Published: 19th June 2021 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Prof Dhiraj Bora

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Renowned physicist Prof Dhiraj Bora passed away on Saturday.

He was the Vice-Chancellor of Assam Science & Technology University. He did his schooling at Daly College, Indore, and passed out in 1968.

Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were among leaders who mourned the death.

“I am deeply saddened to know the untimely death of Dr. Dhiraj Bora, Vice-Chancellor of Assam Science and Technology University, Guwahati. As an academician, he was par excellent and contributed immensely to the growth of higher and technical education in Assam,” the Governor tweeted.

Mukhi further wrote: “His untimely departure is a great loss to the state and country. As a Chancellor, I will definitely miss Dr. Dhiraj Bora and his prudent company.”

The Chief Minister’s Office tweeted: “CM Dr @himantabiswa extends rich tributes to renowned physicist and educator Prof Dhiraj Bora on his demise. He was VC, Assam Science & Technology University, Guwahati & ex-Director, Institute of Plasma Research, Gujarat. He leaves behind a rich legacy in academia and education.”

The state’s Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said Bora’s contribution as the VC of Assam Science & Technology University & former Director of the Institute of Plasma Research, Gujarat was enormous.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prof Dhiraj Bora Assam Science & Technology University
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp