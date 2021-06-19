Renowned physicist Prof Dhiraj Bora passes away

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Renowned physicist Prof Dhiraj Bora passed away on Saturday.

He was the Vice-Chancellor of Assam Science & Technology University. He did his schooling at Daly College, Indore, and passed out in 1968.

Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were among leaders who mourned the death.

“I am deeply saddened to know the untimely death of Dr. Dhiraj Bora, Vice-Chancellor of Assam Science and Technology University, Guwahati. As an academician, he was par excellent and contributed immensely to the growth of higher and technical education in Assam,” the Governor tweeted.

Mukhi further wrote: “His untimely departure is a great loss to the state and country. As a Chancellor, I will definitely miss Dr. Dhiraj Bora and his prudent company.”

The Chief Minister’s Office tweeted: “CM Dr @himantabiswa extends rich tributes to renowned physicist and educator Prof Dhiraj Bora on his demise. He was VC, Assam Science & Technology University, Guwahati & ex-Director, Institute of Plasma Research, Gujarat. He leaves behind a rich legacy in academia and education.”

The state’s Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said Bora’s contribution as the VC of Assam Science & Technology University & former Director of the Institute of Plasma Research, Gujarat was enormous.