Test-track-treat and vaccinate: Centre asks states to ensure lockdown opening up is 'carefully calibrated'

All state and UT governments should step up the pace of vaccination, to cover maximum number of people in an expeditious manner, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said.

Published: 19th June 2021 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Taj Mahal

Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The easing of Covid-related lockdown norms has led to crowding in some markets and other places, the Centre said on Saturday, as it urged states to ensure the "extremely important" five-fold strategy of Covid-appropriate behaviour, test-track-treat and vaccination to prevent the spread of the disease.

In a communication to all states and Union Territories (UTs), Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also said that vaccination against COVID-19, in the present scenario, is critical to break the chain of transmission.

Therefore, all state and UT governments should step up the pace of vaccination, to cover maximum number of people in an expeditious manner, he said.

The home secretary said that during the second Covid wave, a significant surge in cases was witnessed in several states and UTs, and many of them imposed restrictions in order to contain the spread of the infection.

"With a decline in the number of active cases, many states and UTs have started relaxing restrictions.

I would like to highlight that the decision to impose or ease restrictions has to be taken, based on the assessment of the situation at the ground level," he said.

Bhalla said while the opening up of activities, after decline in cases is essential, states and UTs must ensure that the whole process is "carefully calibrated".

"While opening up, it would be extremely important to follow the five-fold strategy of Covid appropriate behaviour, test-track-treat and vaccination," he said.

The home secretary said regular monitoring of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is required to prevent relapse.

To reiterate, Covid appropriate behaviour includes mandatory use of masks, hand hygiene, social distancing and also proper ventilation of closed spaces, he said.

"However, easing of restrictions in some states, have led to resumption of crowding of people in markets etc., without adherence to the norms of Covid appropriate behaviour," he said.

It is, therefore essential to ensure that complacency does not set in, and there is no let-up in adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour, while opening up activities, the home secretary said.

Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
