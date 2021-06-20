STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active cases of COVID-19 dip below 100 in 22 districts of Rajasthan

On May 2, the maximum number of 18,298 COVID cases were reported, but on June 19, only 150 new infections were recorded.

A health worker takes a swab sample of a child for COVID-19 test, in Kullu

Representational image (File photo| ANI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a big respite for Rajasthan, 22 out of 33 districts are now on the threshold of becoming coronavirus-free as the number of active cases has slipped below 100-mark. In 29 districts, the number of positive cases was recorded below 10.

On May 2, the maximum number of 18,298 COVID cases were reported, but on June 19, only 150 new infections were recorded. There has been a major decline in the number of active cases (3,783) in the state as well.

The data shows that in 47 days, cases have come down by 122 times. The number of deaths has also dropped, indicating that the second wave is ebbing. On May 11, the maximum number of 169 deaths were recorded in the state, whereas on Friday, only nine deaths were reported in four districts - a decrease by 19 times in 38 days.

The data of Covid situation for May and June indicate that on May 11, the state saw the peak of the second wave and there was a decline in the number of fresh cases, active cases and deaths. There is a major drop in cases in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Alwar, Hanumangarah and Udaipur which had become COVID hotspots. On Friday, only 25 new cases were recorded in the state capital, while it did not report any deaths. Four fatalities were recorded in Udaipur followed by Hanumangrah where three died.

The 10 districts that have over 100 active cases are Ajmer, Alwar, Barmer, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, and Sikar. State Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma said to reduce the impact of the second wave in rural areas, a door-to-door survey was conducted by the Health Department and kits were also distribut edt opatients with Influenza-like illnesses.

