Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM raises demand for Aligarh Muslim University in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: AIMIM legislators in Bihar now have now taken a political resolve to ratchet up the demand for a ‘special package’ under Article 371 of the Constitution for all-round development of Seemanchal region of Bihar and setting up the Patna High Court bench in Purnia.

Interacting with Bihar AIMIM legislators through a video conferencing from Hyderabad, AIMIM President and MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday directed them to reach out to the needy people and try to help them as much as possible. Owaisi also discussed in details some local issues stressing the need to be with the people of Seemanchal for their holistic development.

Sharing the news, AIMIM Bihar youth wing president Aadil Hassan said that the party has also decided to work on the demand for setting up the Patna High Court Bench in Purnia and establishment of Aligarh Muslim University centre in Kishanganj. “Our party has also taken up discussions on railway-related projects in Seemanchal region, especially the Araria - Galgalia railway project completion. The demand for the construction of the New Airport in Purnia is also on the top agenda of the party”, Hasan said.

Owaisi also took a review on relief works, which are being done by the party legislators during the Covid-19 pandemic in the constituencies represented by AIMIM legislators. Hasan said that a delegation of party leaders, led by Owaisi, will meet union ministers during the upcoming parliament monsoon session and represent development issues to Seemanchal.

The AIMIM has been demanding since the days of elections a ‘special package’ under Article 371 of the Constitution for the Seemanchal region. Quoting details, Hasan said that Owaisi has asked his legislators to work on ensuring proper MSP for farm –produces, especially for Maize, and proper arrangements from the government to watermelon, banana, and tea growers. Apart from all this, Owaisi instructed the Bihar legislators to strengthen the party political activities and organise district wise and booth-level meetings. “In this regard, the party has appointed district-wise observers and coordinators to carry on party’s reach deeper among the people”, he said.

Owaisi also appointed MLA from Jokihat Shahnawaz as party coordinator for Araria District, MLA Baisi Syed Ruknuddin for Purnia district and the Youth President Bihar Adil Hasan for Katihar District. Izhar Asifi, who is MLA from Kochadaman and Azhar Nayeemi, MLA from Bahadurganj have also been appointed as observers for Kishanganj and Thakurgunj respectively.

The virtual meet was attended by legislators Akthar Ul Iman, Anzar Nayeemi, Shahnawaz, Izhar Asifi, Syed Ruknuddin, party general secretary Aftab Ahmed and party youth president Aadil Hasan.