STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP observes West Bengal Day, plays Hindu card

Opposition leader in West Bengal Assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari led a programme organised on the occasion at the party headquarters here.

Published: 20th June 2021 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari with cricketer Ashok Dinda during Paschim Banga Dibos at state party office in Kolkata. Sunday,

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari with cricketer Ashok Dinda during Paschim Banga Dibos at state party office in Kolkata on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA:  In an apparent bid to hard-sell its religious ideology, the BJP on Sunday observed 'Poschimbongo Divas' (West Bengal Day) here by paying tribute to party ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, as saffron camp leaders claimed that the state, without his intervention, would have become part of an Islamist country.

The TMC, however, alleged that the saffron party was trying to "distort" history.

Opposition leader in West Bengal Assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari led a programme organised on the occasion at the party headquarters here, while saffron camp MP Swapan Dasgupta took to Twitter to mark the day with his post.

Regretting the fact that "neither the TMC not the erstwhile ruling parties -- the CPI(M) and the Congress -- observed the day", Adhikari told reporters, "Had 54 Hindu representatives not carved out Poschimbongo, Islamabad or Dhaka would have been our state capital, not Kolkata."

Giving alleged incidents of post-poll violence in the state a communal colour, he further said that "people have been attacked for following the Sanatan Hindu dharma".

"As many as 17,500 people are still homeless and 42 have been killed (due to post-poll violence)," Adhikari stated during the function at the party headquarters.

Asked about the demand for a separate territory by a certain section of people in north Bengal, the leader of opposition said his party does not support any call for division of the state.

He, however, insisted that grievances of people in the northern part of Bengal should be addressed.

At another programme near the south gate of the Assembly, he said, "The BJP will not back any demand for bifurcation of Bengal, but why is that just a few leaders from south Kolkata are given all key ministerial responsibilities? Districts have faced neglect for years.

" BJP MPs John Barla and Jayanta Roy have recently raised demand for carving out a separate state comprising north Bengal districts, drawing a sharp retort from the TMC and other parties.

The saffron camp leadership has also distanced itself from the comment.

Dasgupta, a member of the Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, tweeted, "June 20 is West Bengal Day, the day in 1947 Bengali Hindus took the momentous decision to carve out a separate province in India to thwart the Muslim League bid to secure the whole of Bengal for Pakistan.

There was a philosophy that shaped the decision & we must not forget it.

" TMC MP Sougata Roy, in response, said the BJP was trying to misinform people with its own version of history.

"Shyama Prasad Mukherjee is not the only personality who stood for Bengal, there were many others, too, including progressive Muslims," he added.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Poschimbongo Divas West Bengal Day Shyama Prasad Mukherjee BJP Suvendu Adhikari
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp