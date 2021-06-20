COVID 19: Over 29.10 crore vaccine doses provided to states, UTs, says Health Ministry

By ANI

NEW DELHI: More than 29.10 crore (29,10,54,050) vaccine doses have been provided to States ad Union Territories so far by the central government (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category, the Union Health Ministry said.

The total consumption, including wastages, is 26,04,19,412 doses, as per data available at 8 AM on Sunday.

More than 3.06 crore (3,06,34,638) COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Furthermore, more than 24,53,080 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next three days.

As part of its nationwide vaccination drive, the central government has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In addition, the central government has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the States/UTs.

Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with test, track, treat and COVID appropriate behaviour.

The implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 vaccination started from May 1, 2021.

Under the strategy, in every month 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by central government.

It would continue to make these doses available to the state governments totally free of cost as was being done earlier.

