Haryana is worst performer during COVID-19 vaccine decentralisation

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day before the Centre takes full control of vaccination from the states, which were allotted 25 per cent vaccines under the previous policy, The New Indian Express analysed the data available on CoWin app to check how the states have performed in inoculating beneficiaries over the past 51 days.

On May 1, the Centre had modified the vaccine procurement policy when it had asked states to procure the doses from the open market to vaccinate the 18-44 year age group. The worst performer in this respect turned out to be Haryana where only 50,336 people had received their second dose, out of a total of 25,351,462 population, as per the latest data available on June 19.

It means only 0.19 per cent of Haryana's population had been fully vaccinated. The second-worst performer was Himachal Pradesh where of a population of 68.64 lakh people, only 18,303 people had been given their second dose, which is only 0.26 per cent of its population.

Third from the bottom of the list was Tripura, where only 1.45 per cent of people had received their second dose. The best performing states or UTs were Ladakh, with a total population of nearly 2.74 lakh, where 13.66 per cent people had been fully vaccinated followed by Lakshwadeep whose 11.07 per cent population, of 64,473, had received its second dose.

Among all the states and UTs, Kerala was at the top of the list, with nearly 14 per cent of its population fully vaccinated. Of the state's 1.74 crore people, 24.22 lakh had been given their second dose of vaccines.

Delhi, given its population being similar to Kerala's, also was among the top performers. Of its population of nearly 1.67 crore, over 15.69 lakh people had been administered their second dose. In other words, 9.35 per cent of its total population had been vaccinated fully.

Among the states with substantial populations, over 5 crore, Gujarat seems to have done better than the others. Nearly 47.69 lakh doses had been administered to its population of nearly 6.03 crore people, resulting in 7.89 per cent of its population being fully vaccinated.

It was followed by Karnataka, 5.22 per cent of whose population had received both doses. In none of the remaining states were even 5 per cent of people found to be fully vaccinated. On June 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a centralised vaccine drive saying that the Centre will procure 25 per cent vaccines that were to be done by states.

"The Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free t o state governments,' PM Modi said in an address to the nation.